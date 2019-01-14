App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray promises merger of BEST, BMC buses

The Sena controls the BMC apart from being a partner in the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

While the strike at the city bus service BEST entered the sixth day on Sunday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said his party will fulfil its promise to merge the budget of the transport undertaking with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Sena controls the BMC apart from being a partner in the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

One of the demands of the BEST workers who are on strike since Tuesday is merger of the budgets of the BMC and the loss-making BEST.

The Sena had promised merger of the budgets during the civic poll campaign in 2017.

related news

"The financial condition of the BEST has deteriorated. I had given the promise of merger of the budgets and that will be fulfilled. A solution can be found only through the talks. Even though the BEST strike issue is in the court, I am ready to be part of the discussion if necessary," Thackeray said.

He also said with the BEST facing financial troubles, unreasonable demands would create more problems.

A Sena-affiliated union had withdrawn from the strike on the second day and its leaders had claimed a minimum of 500 buses will start plying on the roads from the next day.

But the claim fell flat on its face as barely any bus has run on Mumbai's streets in the last seven days. Talking about BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta hinting at privatisation as an option, Thackeray said it could not be the final solution.

"We will not let the ownership slip away from us (BMC). There could be privatisation of few buses but no final decision has been taken yet," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, threatened to hit the streets on Monday if the state government, BMC administration and the ruling parties failed to find a solution and end the strike.

"We support the strike and the BEST employees. Their demands are just. If those demands are not met, the MNS will launch a protest," said MNS leader Sandip Deshpande.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 08:10 am

tags #BEST #BMC #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.