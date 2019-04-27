Shiv Sena appoints Priyanka Chaturvedi as 'Upneta'

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Chaturvedi said it was time to "change the Sena's history of Hindi-speaking leaders not staying in the party for long".
The Shiv Sena has appointed former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recently joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, as its "Upneta" or deputy leader.
Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Chaturvedi said it was time to "change the Sena's history of Hindi-speaking leaders not staying in the party for long".
"I had changed history in the Congress 10 years back when I went on to become the national spokesperson of that party from a district general secretary of Youth Congress. This was unheard of in the party before," she claimed.