Shiv Sena appoints Priyanka Chaturvedi as 'Upneta'

The Shiv Sena has appointed former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recently joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, as its "Upneta" or deputy leader.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Chaturvedi said it was time to "change the Sena's history of Hindi-speaking leaders not staying in the party for long".

"I had changed history in the Congress 10 years back when I went on to become the national spokesperson of that party from a district general secretary of Youth Congress. This was unheard of in the party before," she claimed.

Chaturvedi had joined the Sena on April 19 over the Congress reinstating some workers who had allegedly misbehaved with her.