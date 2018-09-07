Shiromani Akali Dal asks State Election Commission to extend nomination filing date

The Shiromani Akali Dal Friday asked the State Election Commission to extend the date of filing nomination for zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls alleging Akali workers were "forcibly" stopped from filing their papers by the Congress.

Elections to zila parishads and panchayat samitis in Punjab are scheduled to be held on September 19 and Friday is the last day for the filing of nominations.

SAD senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said he had informed State Election Commissioner Jagpal Sandhu that no Akali candidate was allowed to file nomination papers in Zira, Makhu, Guruharsahai, Dera Baba Nanak and Patti.

"Strict disciplinary action, including suspension, should be taken against all officers who are acting as stooges of Congress legislators," Cheema said.

He said nomination papers of Akali candidates were torn at many places. They were refused no dues certificates at various places, he said.

He said voter lists had not reached some places which was coming in the way of filing nominations.