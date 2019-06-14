App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shirdi temple trust's blood bank collects 28k units in 2018

Muglikar said private blood banks were also being allowed to hold donation camps on the Sai Baba temple premises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Shri Sainath blood bank, operated by the trust overseeing the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra, collected 28,183 units of blood in calendar year 2018, a senior official said.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Deepak Muglikar, speaking on Friday on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, told PTI that the blood bank, since its inception in 2000, had so far collected 1,77,119 units of blood.

"Before the setting up of Shri Sainath blood bank, people here had to go to Nashik and Ahmedanagar for blood. Now we provide needy patients blood at a reasonable cost of Rs 600 per unit or even free," he said.

Close

Muglikar said private blood banks were also being allowed to hold donation camps on the Sai Baba temple premises.

related news

"Of the 28,183 units of blood collected between January and December, 2018, the Shri Sainath blood bank collected 11,785 units while private facilities collected 16,398 units. Blood donors are given breakfast, tea and privileged entry into the temple," he said.

Arun Thorat, assistant director of Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council lauded the contribution of the Shri Sainath blood bank, and claimed all 336 such banks in the state were doing a good job.

According to the World Health Organisation, World Blood Donor Day serves to thank voluntary, unpaid donors for their life-saving gift and also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 06:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.