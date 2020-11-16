Shirdi Sai Baba temple set to reopen today: Check guidelines here

Shirdi Sai Baba temple is set to welcome devotees after the Maharashtra government allowed reopening of religious places across the state from November 16. Visitors will be allowed to enter only after booking a specific slot online. Additionally, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result is mandatory.

"We are glad that the government has allowed us to open after so many months. Devotees who want to visit will have to do online booking to get a time-slot for the darshan. Along with this, people will also have to show a COVID-negative RT-PCR result at the gate. Children aged eight to 10 won't be allowed," a representative of the temple management said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister's Office issued an order for the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16 while maintaining the COVID-19 protocol, including masks and social distancing.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the governing bodies of the religious places will be responsible for crowd management and people above 65, children below 10, and pregnant women have been advised to stay at home.

Religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner, the guidelines stated.

Religious places were shut since March when the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra has reported 17,47,242 cases and 45,974 deaths so far. There are 84,918 active cases in the state at present, as per the Health Ministry's data.