Shirdi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shirdi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shirdi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shirdi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shirdi is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shirdi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 76.85% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.5% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil won this seat by a margin of 74662 votes, which was 38.79% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 192481 votes.
Patil Vikhe Radhakrishna Eknathrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 13309 votes. INC polled 152441 votes, 52.68% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
