Ship Recycling Bill will double India's share in recycling industry, increase jobs : Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said the new Ship Recycling Bill will help India's recycling industry double it's global share.

At present, around 1000 merchant ships are recycled every year, of which thirty percent are sent to India for recycling. Mandaviya said the adoption of the Hong Kong Convention will double the country's market share in this segment as European countries would now send their ships for recycling.

Norway and Japan have agreed to send ships for recycling to India once the Convention is in place.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO)-approved Hong Kong Convention, which was adopted in May 2009, covers the design, construction, operation and preparation of ships in order to facilitate safe and environmentally sound recycling. The Ship Recycling Bill aims to introduce best practices for labour welfare and to prevent environmental degradation.

Mandaviya added that the government is making investments to increase the capacity of the ship-breaking yard at Alang in Gujarat where 95 percent of the ships sent to India are recycled. The government aims to raise its capacity to recycle 600 vessels a year, up from the current 450 vessels.

The ship recycling industry provides 35,000 to 40,000 jobs which are likely to double with the new Bill. It is also expected generate employment in downstream industries.