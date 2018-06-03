App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 08:48 PM IST

Shimla gets more water but rationing continues

Officials blame reduced snowfall and rainfall in higher reaches last winter season for the shortage in water supply

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The acute water shortage in Shimla further improved as authorities increased supply for the second day today, even though officials said the rationing system put in place in the Himachal Pradesh capital would continue. Shimla residents have been facing severe water shortage for more than two weeks now. Authorities have put in place a rationing system under which the hill city has been divided into three zones and each zone receives water alternatively - after two days.

Yesterday, the volume of water supply was increased by 7 million litres per day to 28 MLD. Today, supply was further increased to 37 MLD after the Shimla Municipal Corporation plugged leakages and snapped illegal connections, officials said.

SMC sources said the schedule for supplying water to the three zones would be modified if more water was available. Shimla normally requires 40-45 MLD of water during summers.

Officials blame reduced snowfall and rainfall in higher reaches last winter season for the shortage in water supply.

The higher education department has ordered government schools to remain shut for a week in view of water shortage. There would be no monsoon break in schools this year, it said.

Public schools have been ordered shut for 10 days.

Army and police personnel too have been working with SMC to find ways to improve water supply in the state capital.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the dissolution of the BJP-controlled municipal corporation.

In a memorandum to Governor Acharya Devvrat, I N Mehta, chairman of legal and human rights department of HPCC, said SMC failed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and it should be dismissed by invoking Section 404 of Municipal Corporation Act.

Local authorities now hope that the pre-monsoon showers by the third week of June should improve the situation.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 08:40 pm

