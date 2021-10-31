Shikara rally organised in Srinagar to mark birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Visuals shared by J&K Tourism Department

The famous Dal Lake here on Sunday witnessed a grand Shikara rally organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

The Shikaras were decorated splendidly in a traditional manner and the boats passed through several scenic spots of the Dal Lake, giving a festive look to the 'Lake of Flowers', an official spokesman said.



National unity day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallahbhai Patel. Tourism Department organised Shikara Rally & made formation of shikaras in shape of 75 number to celebrate 75 years of Independence & Unity Day.#aazadikaamritmahotsav @diprjk @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/UVJeQ64YFT

He said the rally, which was held under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and for celebrating National Unity Day, was flagged off by Director, Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo.

The director said holding of the rally in the prominent urban lake holds a special significance towards tourism development as the Dal Lake is integral to tourism and recreation in Kashmir and is popularly known as 'Srinagar's Jewel'.

Itoo said the government is dedicatedly working towards taking Jammu and Kashmir high in the world of tourism through the launch of a numerous innovative measures. He said it is being ensured that all stakeholders are involved in tourism development programmes for effective outcome. Such kind of events are being organised frequently in Kashmir by the administration towards development of tourism here, he said.