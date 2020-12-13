PlusFinancial Times
Shikara carrying BJP workers, mediapersons capsizes in Dal Lake during poll campaign

The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police.

PTI
Dec 13, 2020 / 08:04 PM IST

A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here.

The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally.

The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police.

The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were also present in the rally.
PTI
#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Current Affairs #Dal Lake #India #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Dec 13, 2020 05:35 pm

