Shift Nanar refinery project to Vidarbha, says BJP MLA

Disgruntled BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh today demanded in the Maharashtra Assembly that Nanar refinery project should be shifted to Vidarbha from the coastal Ratnagiri district. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said shifting the refinery was not possible, but the state government would recommend that an inland refinery to be set up in the region.

"Nanar refinery is being opposed by local people. The (ruling coalition partner) Shiv Sena too is opposing the project," said Deshmukh, the MLA from Katol who is also a supporter of the demand of separate statehood for Vidarbha.

"This (upcoming) world's biggest refinery project should not go to any other state. If locals at Nanar are opposing it, the chief minister should shift it to Vidarbha," he said.

There are already nine inland refineries in the country, he noted.

The project would generate 50,000 direct and one lakh indirect jobs, create oil security, ensure a decrease in fuel prices and benefit the Vidarbha region, Deshmukh said.

In his reply, Fadnavis said the project coming up at Nanar is a coastal refinery and not an inland one.

"It is a coastal refinery, meant for saving transportation cost. An inland refinery can be set up here (in Vidarbha). So, we would request the Centre," Fadnavis said.

Deshmukh has often criticised his own party, mainly for not pursuing the demand of separate Vidarbha.