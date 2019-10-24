Shevgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shevgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shevgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shevgaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shevgaon is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shevgaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 72.86% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 74.88% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Monika Rajiv Rajale won this seat by a margin of 53185 votes, which was 23.11% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 230121 votes.Ghule Chandrashekhar Marutraoji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20144 votes. NCP polled 211600 votes, 38.7% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am