App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Shell firm boss held for using buyers' money to purchase land in Goa

The 20-something Aditya Goyal was arrested on Monday and has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation), and related offences, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The director of a shell firm has been arrested here for allegedly illegally diverting money of property buyers from the main company and using it to purchase land in Goa, police said.

The 20-something Aditya Goyal was arrested on Monday and has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation), and related offences, they said.

Aditya's father, Awadhesh Goyal, a director of Earth Infrastructure, is already behind bars in the two-year-old case in which an FIR was registered at Sector 20 police station in Noida on a complaint by a Meerut-based buyer.

Police said the fund was allegedly diverted in connivance with two individuals -- Mukul Garg and Ratan Vijay -- who together floated around 10 firms to illegally divert the money of buyers from the Earth Iconic Infrastructures and Earth Infrastructure.

related news

They further transferred it into 100s of other "front companies" headed by wives and other relatives of the directors of the two main firms, said Sector 20 station house officer Rajveer Singh Chauhan.

Garg, the director of Fincap Private Limited, was arrested by the crime branch in November last year. His associate Vijay is absconding and searches are underway to nab him, Chauhan said.

"The money of buyers was used by the directors of these front companies to buy properties like land, bungalows, farm houses and shops," the SHO said.

"Goyal, son of Awadhesh Goyal, was the director of one such front company and accused of using this ill-gotten money from Earth Infrastructure to buy a 1,800 sq yard plot in Goa, among others," Chauhan said.

The case is under investigation by the Crime Branch and the the police said more arrests are likely soon.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate #Shell

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Stamps from Hyderabad Nizams' Era on First-ever Show

Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep Crash Out of Indian Wells

Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data A ...

Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders to Thrash Out Seat-Sharing Arrangement T ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Bra ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Manpasand Beverages continues stellar run, rises 73% in 8 days

SpiceJet shares slide 8% after it grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

AAP forced to make Delhi statehood electoral agenda after Congress tur ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ali Fazal on Milan Talkies: Tigmanshu Dhulia asked me not to keep it s ...

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Pollachi sexual abuse case: Kamal Haasan’s party gets into action, l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.