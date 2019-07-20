Sheila Dikshit passes away: The former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader's life in pictures

Dikshit was born on 31 March 1938 in Kapurthala, Punjab and was educated in the national capital. She graduated from the University of Delhi with a Master of Arts degree in history. In the early '70s, Dikshit was a staunch advocate of women rights and served as the chairperson of the Young Women's Association. During her time there, she was instrumental in the setting up two of the most successful hostels for working women in Delhi. She later represented India at United Nations Commission on Status of Women for five years in 1984 and 1989. She even landed her in jail along with 82 colleagues in 1990 after the UP government arrested her for leading a movement against the atrocities being committed on women. (Image: Reuters)