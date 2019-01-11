App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheila Dikshit meets working presidents; to take charge on January 16

Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf were appointed as working presidents to assist the former Delhi chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The newly-appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met with the three working presidents and took stock of the party affairs in the national capital.

According to party sources, Dikshit will officially take charge from January 16.

She was appointed as the Delhi party unit head by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on January 10. Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf were appointed as working presidents to assist the former Delhi chief minister.

"The meeting focused on setting priorities and fixing responsibilities of office-bearers in view of the approaching Lok Sabha elections. The ways to strengthen the party unit were also discussed in the meeting," the party leaders said.

The new team headed by Dikshit is yet to decide on the possibility of alliance with the AAP.

Dikshit had after her appointment told reporters that she would react on the issue (of alliance) after understanding the situation from top to down.

Meanwhile, sources said most of the party leaders believe Congress is "prepared" to challenge the BJP on its own in the upcoming general elections.

A final decision on Congress' alliance with other parties will be taken by the committee headed by A K Antony, they added.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sheila Dikshit

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.