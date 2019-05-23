Sheikh Hasina congratulates PM Modi on his resounding victory in Lok Sabha polls

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 23 congratulated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his "resounding" victory in the general elections, saying the renewed mandate given them by their people will further consolidate bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards an emphatic victory for a second term in office.

In a congratulatory message to Modi, Prime Minister Hasina said,"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under your dynamic leadership in the 17th Lok Sabha elections in India.

"This emphatic verdict is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed on you by the people of the world's largest democracy."

She said that Bangladesh attaches highest importance to its multi-faceted relations with India which is driven by genuine goodwill, mutual trust and respect.

India's critical role in support of Bangladesh's War of Independence under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 was a watershed moment in the relations, she said.

"I strongly believe that with the renewed mandate given to both of us by our respective peoples, Bangladesh-India ties, which have already been termed as a role model of good neighbourliness, will be further consolidated and our relations will scale newer heights," Hasina said.

She also said: "I wish peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of India and my best wishes for your good health, continued success and a long life. I look forward to welcoming Your Excellency in Bangladesh at your convenience."