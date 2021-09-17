MARKET NEWS

Shefali Juneja elected as first woman chairperson of ICAO

Shefali Juneja has previously served as Joint Secretary in Ministry of Civil Aviation dealing with International Agreements from 2012 till 2019.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
Dr Shefali Juneja with the India High Commissioner to Canada HE Ajay Bisaria [Image:Twitter/@juneja_shefali]

Shefali Juneja is has been elected as the Chairperson of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Security Committee. She is also the first woman to lead this strategic committee, ANI reported.

India has got this responsibility after a gap of 12 years.

Juneja has previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation dealing with International Agreements from 2012 till 2019. She was the chief bilateral air services negotiator for India for six years and she helped to transform the bilateral air service negotiations by implementing Open Skies as per the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016. She has also served as the Board of Director in Air India group companies namely Air India Express and Alliance Air.

Prior to joining the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Juneja served on many sensitive and challenging assignments, semi-judicial positions, and administrative and financial positions in the government as a civil servant, belonging to the Indian Revenue Service, 1992 batch.

ICAO is United Nations specialised agency funded and directed by 193 national governments to support their diplomacy and cooperation in air transport. Its core function is to maintain an administrative and expert bureaucracy (the ICAO Secretariat) supporting these diplomatic interactions and to research new air transport policy and standardization innovations as directed and endorsed by governments through the ICAO Assembly, or by the ICAO Council which the assembly elects.

In addition to these core diplomatic and research capabilities, ICAO also serves as a critical coordination platform in civil aviation through its seven Regional Offices.

However, the organisation is not an international aviation regulator and does not have any authority over national governments in the areas of international priority they are established for.
Tags: #ICAO #India #Shefali Juneja
first published: Sep 17, 2021 11:26 am

