you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheena Bora murder: Peter Mukerjea released from Mumbai jail

The release came after the six-week stay on the Bombay High Court order granting the former media baron bail in the murder case ended on March 19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Sheena Bora murder case accused Peter Mukerjea on March 20 walked out of the Arthur Road prison here after spending over four years behind bars.

The release came after the six-week stay on the Bombay High Court order granting the former media baron bail in the murder case ended on March 19 with the CBI not moving an appeal before the Supreme Court.

That development had removed a major hurdle in the path of Mukerjeas release over four years after he was arrested in the case.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

