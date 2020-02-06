Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea granted bail by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court, on February 6, granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The High Court said that there was no prima facie evidence to show that Mukerjea was involved in the crime.

However, on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the court stayed its order for a period of six weeks so that the probe agency could file an appeal against this order.

Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused.

According to the CBI, Mukerjea along with Indrani and her previous husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora.

The killing came to light in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them dispose of the body, was arrested in another case.

Rai later turned an approver in the Sheena Bora killing case.

In October 2019, a family court had granted divorce to Mukerjea and Indrani. The couple had moved the family court in suburban Bandra in September 2019, seeking divorce by mutual consent.

Their divorce settlement included division of assets, including the couple's properties in Spain and London, bank deposits and other investments.

Indrani, also a former media executive, had served Mukerjea a notice for divorce on the grounds that their marriage had "irretrievably broken down" and there was no chance of a reconciliation.

Indrani (47) and Peter Mukerjea (65) had got married in 2002.

Indrani is lodged in Byculla women's prison, while Peter Mukerjea has been kept at the nearby Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai.