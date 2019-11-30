App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

She could have been saved but police wasted precious time: Victim's family to NCW

The 25-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was raped before being killed, even as Ali stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Hyderabad Police wasted precious time which could have been used to save life of the veterinarian who was brutally raped and murdered, her family told the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the women's panel visited the veterinarian's family who told them that the police played a "negative role" in the case. The family members also said the police even alleged she had eloped with someone, Sharma said.

She also slammed Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's remarks on the victim, saying such politicians do not deserve such positions and need to be sensitised about the sensitive matter.

Close

The 25-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was raped before being killed, even as Ali stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately.

related news

Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder, which has sparked a national outrage.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.