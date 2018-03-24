App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shatrughan Sinha meets Lalu Prasad in Ranchi hospital

The actor-turned-politician, who represents the Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha, met the RJD supremo on a day the latter was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a fodder scam case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha today called on RJD president Lalu Prasad at Ranchi and described the jailed former Bihar chief minister as the "most popular son of soil" and a "mass leader".

The actor-turned-politician, who represents the Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha, met the RJD supremo on a day the latter was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a fodder scam case.

"I was at Ranchi to meet & greet d most popular, son of soil, mass leader LaluJi. My best wishes & prayers for a healthy & long life. Get well soon (sic)," Sinha tweeted after his meeting with Prasad at the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences, where the RJD supremo, who has so far been convicted in four fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment.

Sinha was accompanied by local Congress MP and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

The development has triggered speculation about the future course of action to be adopted by the BJP leader, who has been critical of his own party and the Narendra Modi government for quite some time.

Popularly known as "Bihari Babu", Sinha also expressed displeasure at not being invited for the three-day "Bihar Diwas" celebrations organised by the state government that concluded today.

"Bihari Babu once again not invited to his home on Bihar Divas for reasons best known to all of us," Sinha remarked cryptically in the same tweet.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.