Shashi Tharoor takes to Twitter to call PM Modi’s 2nd term ‘toxic and harmful’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on February 23, took a fresh jibe at the government while discussing ways to tackle air pollution on social media.

Responding to questions about a tool he used to neutralise air pollutants while in Delhi, Tharoor pivoted the conversation to take a jibe at the ruling NDA government.

The Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker said the gadget only helps him battle pollution, but it doesn’t help deal with the “bigger problem” in the National Capital.



Actually I'm told it helps neutralise the PM 2.5 molecules in Delhi's air. But a bigger problem in Delhi is what to do with the far more toxic & harmful PM 2.0 molecules of Mr. Modi's second term. https://t.co/wqhYRSItaT

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 23, 2020



An air purifier (negative ioniser). Delhi’s air is pretty unbreathable. I don’t need it in Thiruvananthapuram.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 7, 2020

He tweeted, "Actually I'm told it helps neutralise the PM 2.5 molecules in Delhi's air. But a bigger problem in Delhi is what to do with the far more toxic & harmful PM 2.0 molecules of Mr. Modi's second term"The discussion on pollution control had started back on February 7, after a Twitter user had zoomed in on one of Tharoor’s image where he could be seen carrying the gadget. The user had asked him, “What is this Device Tharoorji?” To which, he said, “It’s an air purifier. Delhi’s air is pretty unbreathable. I don’t need it in Thiruvananthapuram.”