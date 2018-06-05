Shashi Tharoor summoned by court on July 7 in Sunanda Pushkar case

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by the court in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor has to make an appearance in court on July 7.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognisance of Delhi Police’s chargesheet and summoned the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

“I have gone through chargesheet and documents filed ...On the basis of the police report, I take cognisance for the offence of abetment to suicide punishable under Section 306 and committing cruelty upon late Sunanda Pushkar under Section 498A IPC,” the magistrate said.

The Delhi Police in its chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, had alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty. The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after Tharoor’s wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Delhi hotel room.