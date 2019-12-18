App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor, Nand Kishore Acharya among writers to receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2019

Tharoor was awarded in the non-fiction genre for his book 'An Era of Darkness' which is about the impact of British colonial rule on India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, on December 18, won the prestigious Sahtiya Akademi Award for his book, An Era of Darkness, according to reports.

The senior Congress leader was awarded in the non-fiction genre. An Era of Darkness is about the impact of British colonial rule on India and, according to the book's blurb, examines "the many ways in which the colonizers exploited India, ranging from the drain of national resources to Britain, the destruction of the Indian textile, steel-making and shipping industries, and the negative transformation of agriculture".

The award, founded in 1954, recognises the "most outstanding books of literary merit published in any of the major Indian languages recognised by the Akademi", according to its website.

Close

The award comes with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh. The awards will be presented at a function on February 25, 2020 in New Delhi.

related news

Tharoor is the author of a number of books, including novels such as Riot and The Great Indian Novel and narrative no-fiction including Why I am a Hindu and The Paradoxical Prime Minister.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.