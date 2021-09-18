MARKET NEWS

Shashi Tharoor calls for permanent president to head Congress

Tharoor was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the office of Muvattupuzha legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan here.

PTI
September 18, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday called for a permanent president to head the party, which is 'now at an interim stage'.

He said all the Congress leaders have sought a permanent president for the party.

"We all liked the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. But we are now at an interim stage. For the last two years we haven't had a permanent president. That must be remedied. We need to instill energy in the organisational structure of the Congress party. We all have sought for a permanent president for the party," he said.

Tharoor was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the office of Muvattupuzha legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan here.

He said Sonia Gandhi has sought to be relieved of her duties for several years now.

"Hopefully a new leadership will emerge under Rahul Gandhi. If that is the case, it has to happen soon," the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.
Tags: #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Shashi Tharoor #Sonia Gandhi
