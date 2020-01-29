App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharjeel Imam to be produced in Delhi court today

Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He reached Delhi on Wednesday and will be produced in the Patiala House court the same day, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/ Sharjeel Imam
Image: Facebook/ Sharjeel Imam

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch from Bihar's Jehanabad in a sedition case, will be produced in the Patiala House court today, police said.

Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He reached Delhi on Wednesday and will be produced in the Patiala House court the same day, they said.

The PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies has been booked for sedition and under other charges in several states after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were circulated on social media.

Close
An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #NRC #Sharjeel Imam

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.