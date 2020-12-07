Sharad Pawar’S U-Turn On Farm Laws: What Was The NCP Chief’S Previous Stance On The Agri Reforms?

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government at the Centre.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar had recently told the Union government to take the farmers’ protest seriously and warned that the agitation will not be restricted to Delhi otherwise.

After his comments, several old media reports and interviews of the NCP chief along with his letters to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit started doing the rounds on social media. It turned out, that Sharad Pawar had not always been a sharp critic of the agriculture reforms introduced by the three new farm laws that the farmers are protesting against.

In fact, he used to strongly advocate in favour of introducing private competition in the farming sector.

What was the NCP chief’s previous stance on the agricultural reforms?



NCP issues clarification on controversy over Sharad Pawar's letters (attached in tweet) of 2010 & 2011 to Sheila Dixit & SS Chouhan. "Model APMC Act 2003 was introduced by Vajpayee govt. However, many state govts were reluctant to implement it at that point of time," party says. pic.twitter.com/NbLzXBOKLo

— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

News agency ANI tweeted the letters written by Sharad Pawar to Shelia Dixit in 2010 and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2011. At the time he was the Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.

In the letter to Dixit, Pawar had pointed out that “well- functioning markets” are essential to improve growth, employment, and economic development in rural areas in the agricultural sector.

Urging amendments to the state APMC Act, Pawar had written: “This requires huge investments in marketing infrastructure including cold-chain. And for this, private sector participation is essential, for which an appropriate regulatory and policy environment needs to be in place.”

“In this context, the need to amend the present State APMC Act on the lines of Model State Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development & Regulation) Act, 2003, to encourage the private sector in providing alternative competitive marketing channels in the overall interest of farmers/producers and consumers cannot be overemphasized.”

He spoke on similar lines in the letter written to the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Highlighting the need for investments in post-harvest and marketing infrastructure from the farm gate to the consumer, he had said “private sector needs to play an important role in this regard”.

That apart, in one of his old interviews to one of the leading media outlets in the country, the senior NCP leader had said: “Six states have already adopted it (APMC Act). Another eight states will be able to (go ahead) with it by January 2006. We are encouraging the state governments to set up modern markets.”

He had even said the government would not provide any financial assistance to states until private players are encouraged to work in the APMC sector.