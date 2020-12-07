PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Sharad Pawar’S U-Turn On Farm Laws: What Was The NCP Chief’S Previous Stance On The Agri Reforms?

NCP chief and former agriculture, consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Sharad Pawar had not always been a sharp critic of the agriculture reforms introduced by the three new farm laws that the farmers are protesting against. In fact, he used to strongly advocate in favour of introducing private competition in the farming sector.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 09:09 PM IST
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government at the Centre.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government at the Centre.


Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar had recently told the Union government to take the farmers’ protest seriously and warned that the agitation will not be restricted to Delhi otherwise.

After his comments, several old media reports and interviews of the NCP chief along with his letters to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit started doing the rounds on social media. It turned out, that Sharad Pawar had not always been a sharp critic of the agriculture reforms introduced by the three new farm laws that the farmers are protesting against.

In fact, he used to strongly advocate in favour of introducing private competition in the farming sector.

What was the NCP chief’s previous stance on the agricultural reforms?

News agency ANI tweeted the letters written by Sharad Pawar to Shelia Dixit in 2010 and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2011. At the time he was the Agriculture, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.

In the letter to Dixit, Pawar had pointed out that “well- functioning markets” are essential to improve growth, employment, and economic development in rural areas in the agricultural sector.

Close

Related stories

Urging amendments to the state APMC Act, Pawar had written: “This requires huge investments in marketing infrastructure including cold-chain. And for this, private sector participation is essential, for which an appropriate regulatory and policy environment needs to be in place.”

“In this context, the need to amend the present State APMC Act on the lines of Model State Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development & Regulation) Act, 2003, to encourage the private sector in providing alternative competitive marketing channels in the overall interest of farmers/producers and consumers cannot be overemphasized.”

He spoke on similar lines in the letter written to the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Highlighting the need for investments in post-harvest and marketing infrastructure from the farm gate to the consumer, he had said “private sector needs to play an important role in this regard”.

That apart, in one of his old interviews to one of the leading media outlets in the country, the senior NCP leader had said: “Six states have already adopted it (APMC Act). Another eight states will be able to (go ahead) with it by January 2006. We are encouraging the state governments to set up modern markets.”

He had even said the government would not provide any financial assistance to states until private players are encouraged to work in the APMC sector.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #APMC Act #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farmers protest #India #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar
first published: Dec 7, 2020 09:09 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.