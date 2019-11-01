Sharad Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 1 visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains.

Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.

"The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy losses and are faced with question whether to live or die. No one from the government has approached them the farmers said," Pawar tweeted.

The former Union agriculture minister said he visited Take Ghoti village in Igatpuri tehsil.