you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers

The former Union agriculture minister said he visited Take Ghoti village in Igatpuri tehsil.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 1 visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains.

Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.

"The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy losses and are faced with question whether to live or die. No one from the government has approached them the farmers said," Pawar tweeted.

A party statement said Pawar will also visit the Marathwada region for a similar inspection on November 6.

A party statement said Pawar will also visit the Marathwada region for a similar inspection on November 6.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar

