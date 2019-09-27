Sharad Pawar to visit ED office today without summons; Section 144 imposed in Ballard Pier

Prohibitory orders have been imposed outside the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Ballard Pier and in other areas of south Mumbai in view of NCP President Sharad Pawar's planned visit on September 27.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with alleged scam of Rs 25,000-crore in a Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, has said that he will visit the ED office, even though it has not summoned him yet.

However, the law enforcement agency is expected to not allow entry to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in its Mumbai office on his visit to "submit information" related to the alleged scam.

Pawar had on September 25 said he will, on his own, visit the ED office at 2 pm on September 27 to submit "whatever information" has been sought in connection. He again reiterated this on September 26. “As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs,” Pawar tweeted on the day.

ED officials told news agency PTI that deciding to question any person or accused in a case is the prerogative of the "investigating officer" and such a decision is taken when there are reasons to do so.

Pawar has not been summoned yet, they said, adding he will be called for questioning and recording of statement "whenever it is required".



Mumbai: Sec144 CrPC has been imposed at Ballard Estate, where the office of Enforcement Directorate is situated;NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to visit ED office today to make himself available to the agency for their investigation in the money laundering case, in which he has been named pic.twitter.com/lixmftwYma

— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

According to a report by The Times of India, the agency will persuade Pawar to return after receiving him with “courtesy” befitting his stature on the day.

Meanwhile, orders prohibiting movement of groups of people under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed outside the ED office. "State NCP's office is in the same area and there is a possibility that large number of NCP supporters would gather during Pawar's visit,” a police official told the news agency.



I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 26, 2019

Pawar has appealed party workers not to gather outside the ED office and make sure that people are not inconvenienced.

