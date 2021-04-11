English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA). Join Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Sharad Pawar to undergo gall bladder surgery on April 12: NCP

Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said.

PTI
April 11, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday admitted to a hospital here for the gall bladder surgery scheduled on Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said.

"Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," he said.

Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #NCP #Sharad Pawar #Sharad Pawar Health Condition
first published: Apr 11, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.