you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on March 11: NCP

The term of seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, including Pawar, is ending this year, which has necessitated the election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will file his nomination for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls on March 11, party sources said on Thursday.

The term of seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, including Pawar, is ending this year, which has necessitated the election.

Sources said NCP leader Fauzia Khan is also expected to file nomination on the same day as Pawar.

"The Congress is seeking the seat that Khan will contest election from. But the NCP is unwilling to part with it," the sources said.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NCP #Sharad Pawar

