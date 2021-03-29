Sharad Pawar taken to hospital for check-up, gall bladder problem found, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has been hospitalised due to gall bladder problems at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, party leader Nawab Malik told ANI on March 29.

Malik told the news agency that Pawar was feeling “a little uneasy” due to pain in his abdomen from the previous evening (March 28), and was taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up.

“Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gall bladder,” Malik said.

Pawar was on blood-thinning medication, which is now being discontinued in light of the new condition, Malik stated, adding: “He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31, where an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted.”

Malik also informed that all of Pawar’s programmes stand cancelled till further notice.