App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar suggests ways to revive economy at meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The two leaders had discussed the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, which has recorded more than 35,000 cases so far, and mitigation measures late last week also along with several state ministers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday held parleys with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the current situation triggered by COVID-19 in Maharashtra and suggested ways to bring the states economy back on track by resuming industries and restoring normalcy steadily.

The two leaders had discussed the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, which has recorded more than 35,000 cases so far, and mitigation measures late last week also along with several state ministers.

At the Tuesday meeting, Pawar stressed that COVID-19 will not get eliminated anytime soon and hence people need to be enlightened about taking care of their health considering the coronavirus will be a part of life now.

Close

The former Union minister observed industries are not in a position to resume activities since workers have migrated to their native places due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

related news

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

Pawar suggested the government should draw a plan for orderly return of workers so that industrial activities can be restarted in Maharashtra, where the lockdown has been extended till May 31.

Held discussions with states honourable chief minister @OfficeofUT on the current situation in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus, challenges, preventive measures, measures to be taken to give relief to different sections. Made suggestions regarding several issues like transport, education, agriculture, industries, Pawar tweeted after the meeting.

Pawar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to contain the disease are likely to cause revenue losses to educational institutes, possibly leading to their collapse.

He, therefore, called for setting up a study group or committee to ensure students, teachers and institutes do not suffer and there is no delay in imparting education.

The government has stressed on resumption of industries (by) relaxing lockdown restrictions. But (I) dont think the instructions being issued are adequate. The industries are not in a position to resume activities since workers from the state and outside of it have migrated to their villages. It should be planned how they will return, Pawar said on the micro-blogging site.

The NCP chief called for drawing up an action plan to incorporate unemployed Marathi youth in the industrial sector where new opportunities have opened up.

The former Maharashtra chief minister called for taking steps to attract new investment in the state.

He insisted on reopening shops, offices and private sector establishments in phases and also stressed on restoring normalcy steadily by relaxing certain lockdown-related conditions.

Pawar pitched for increasing attendance of ministers and officials in offices to give confidence to people that the situation in the state is returning to normalcy.

Appropriate orders be issued to ensure ministers and officials are present in their offices, Pawar said, tagging Thackerays office and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The NCP chief, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government, called for consulting experts on increasing import/export and water transport in the country.

He further said that traffic services in the state have been in "disarray" due to the lockdown and suggested taking steps to restore vehicular movement on roads.

He called for chalking out a time-bound programme to restore air and rail services.

The (novel) coronavirus will not get eliminated this soon. Hence, there is a need to spread awareness among the people on taking care of health, considering corona as part of life, he tweeted.

To drive home his point, Pawar cited example of how people in Japan use masks and maintain personal hygiene even when no transmission of the disease is taking place.

The veteran leader insisted on undertaking mass awareness programme to inform the people on maintaining cleanliness and observing social distancing.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.