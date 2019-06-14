App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar interacts with North Maharashtra NCP leaders on polls

This was the second day in a row that Pawar discussed poll-related issues with party men.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NCP chief Sharad Pawar June 14 heard views of party workers from North Maharashtra districts on seats to be contested in the upcoming Assembly polls.

This was the second day in a row that Pawar discussed poll-related issues with party men.

Pawar met NCP office-bearers from Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Malegaon, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts at party head office here as part of preparations for the polls due in September-October.

Close

On Thursday, he had held parleys with representatives from districts in the Konkan region, including Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

related news

"The party workers expressed views on seats the party can contest (in North Maharashtra). Saheb (Pawar) heard them patiently," a party source said.

The NCP is reportedly seeking a quota of 144 of the 288 assembly seats under its pre-poll pact with the Congress in Maharashtra.

The 20-year-old party had contested 278 seats on its own in the 2014 Assembly polls and won 41 of them.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.