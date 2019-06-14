Sharad Pawar interacts with North Maharashtra NCP leaders on polls

NCP chief Sharad Pawar June 14 heard views of party workers from North Maharashtra districts on seats to be contested in the upcoming Assembly polls.

This was the second day in a row that Pawar discussed poll-related issues with party men.

Pawar met NCP office-bearers from Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Malegaon, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts at party head office here as part of preparations for the polls due in September-October.

On Thursday, he had held parleys with representatives from districts in the Konkan region, including Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

"The party workers expressed views on seats the party can contest (in North Maharashtra). Saheb (Pawar) heard them patiently," a party source said.

The NCP is reportedly seeking a quota of 144 of the 288 assembly seats under its pre-poll pact with the Congress in Maharashtra.