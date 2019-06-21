App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar holds NCP meetings to prepare for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Among those attending are state NCP president Jayant Patil, former Union minister Praful Patel, former deputy CM's Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders are holding meetings to identify candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for later this year, a party functionary said June 21.

The meetings, which began on June 13, are expected to go on till June 23, he said.

Among those attending are state NCP president Jayant Patil, former Union minister Praful Patel, former deputy CM's Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader said.

Close

"The NCP president on Friday held discussions with partymen from Vidarbha region, covering Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Bhandara-Gondia," he said.

related news

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Sharad Pawar ji is holding district-wise meeting with local NCP leaders and reviewing poll positions. All concerned party leaders and workers have been asked to attend the meeting."

Pawar has already met party representatives from Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Mira- Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ulhasnagar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Malegaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts. He will meet functionaries from Aurangabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad on June 23.

The NCP had won 41 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls, while it won five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, including four from Maharashtra.

Party sources said out of 288 seats, NCP may get 135 to 144 to contest, with a leader claiming that it was aiming to win at least 100 seats.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nationalist Congress Party #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.