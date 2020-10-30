172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sharad-pawar-holds-hour-long-meeting-with-uddhav-thackeray-6042931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar holds hour-long meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

The meeting took place days after Pawar said that he would discuss with the chief minister the issues of soaring onion prices and flood relief package from the Centre.

PTI

NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on October 30, sources said.

The meeting that lasted for about an hour took place at the chief minister's official bungalow 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, they said.

The meeting took place days after Pawar said that he would discuss with the chief minister the issues of soaring onion prices and flood relief package from the Centre.

It comes a day after the Maharashtra cabinet discussed the proposal of recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the state Legislative Council from his quota.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.