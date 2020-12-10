PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Sharad Pawar has all capabilities to lead country: Sanjay Raut

Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 09:49 PM IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 10 said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country. Raut, whose party now shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, was speaking to reporters here.

Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

"He has all the capabilities to lead the nation," he added.

"The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him," Raut said, referring to Pawar's 80th birthday on December 12.

Asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Raut said, "Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next."
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Sanjay Raut #Sharad Pawar
first published: Dec 10, 2020 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.