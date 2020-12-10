Sharad Pawar has all capabilities to lead country: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 10 said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country. Raut, whose party now shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, was speaking to reporters here.

Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows "the pulse of the people", the Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

"He has all the capabilities to lead the nation," he added.

"The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him," Raut said, referring to Pawar's 80th birthday on December 12.

Asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Raut said, "Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next."