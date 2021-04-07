Sharad Pawar gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NCP chief Sharad Pawar received the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at his residence here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the World Health Day.

The 80-year-old leader got the first dose on March 1, a statement from the party said.

A medical team from the government-run J J Hospital was present at Pawar's residence to complete the vaccination procedure.

Pawar appealed to people to get their inoculation completed, as per Centre's guidelines, at the earliest.

The NCP chief recently underwent a procedure for the treatment of a stone in the gall bladder and is likely to undergo a surgery soon.

After the medical procedure at the Breach Candy Hospital here, he was advised rest.

The NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.