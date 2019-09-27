Sharad Pawar drops plan to visit ED office, thanks Shiv Sena, Congress for extending support

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, on September 27, said that he will not be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai "for now".

The former chief minister of Maharashtra has been named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 25,000-crore in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank

Pawar had earlier said that he will visit the central agency's office on September 27, even though it has not summoned him yet.

In view of Pawar’s visit, prohibitory orders had been imposed outside the ED office at Ballard Pier, and in other areas of south Mumbai. A large number of police officers had been deployed and the roads leading to the ED office had also been closed ahead of his planned visit.

Pawar's decision to not go ahead with his scheduled ED visit on September 27 came after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve met him at his residence and requested him not to visit the central agency's office as it may create a law and order situation.

“Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police met me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control,” Pawar told reporters.

He thanked the Shiv Sena and the Congress for backing him on the ED action issue, adding the agency's action gives an impression that Opposition leaders are being targeted.

The veteran leader has maintained that he was not associated with the bank in any capacity and has questioned the timing of the registration of the case weeks ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

An Enforcement Case Information Report, equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR, which had named the former chairman of the bank and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, and 70 erstwhile functionaries of the cooperative lender.