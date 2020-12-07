PlusFinancial Times
Sharad Pawar A Senior But Fell Short To Understand Rahul Gandhi: Congress

Pawar's comments seem to have not gone down well with the Congress, which is a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the NCP.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 08:50 PM IST
Senior politician Sharad Pawar seems to have fallen short to understand Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Monday, days after the NCP chief reportedly observed that the former Congress president apparently lacked consistency.

Speaking to reporters here, Thorat, who heads the state Congress unit, also praised Rahul Gandhi for "emerging out of a personal crisis and leading the party".

In an interview to a Marathi daily, Pawar had reportedly said Rahul Gandhi appeared to lack consistency.

Thorat said Rahul Gandhi has acceptability in the Congress and the party is getting organised under his leadership. He alleged that "some machineries of the BJP have been targeting Rahul Gandhi". "But, Rahulji will lead us successfully…We accept the seniority of honourable Pawar saheb. But he has fallen short in understanding Rahul ji it seems," Thorat added.

Pawar's comments seem to have not gone down well with the Congress, which is a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the NCP. On Saturday, state minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said constituents of the MVA dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a "stable" government in the state. When asked about Thakurs comments, Thorat said, She said what the Congressmen felt about Pawar saheb's remarks".

PTI
TAGS: #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #Sharad Pawar
first published: Dec 7, 2020 08:50 pm

