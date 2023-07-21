Sharad Mittal resigns from MO Alternates, to launch his own fund

Sharad Mittal steps into entrepreneurship after resigning from MO Alternates.

Sharad Mittal, the CEO of Real Estate Funds at Motilal Oswal Alternates, has resigned from the company after successfully raising five funds worth over Rs 7,500 crore from global and domestic investors over the last 10 years. With over two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Mittal plans to start his real estate fund. In light of his departure, Saurabh Rathi and Anand Lakhotia have been appointed as co-heads for the real estate platform.

Vishal Tulsyan, Founder & CEO of MO Alternates, expressed confidence in the firm's future despite Mittal's departure, emphasising the strength of their real estate investment platform and the promising outlook for the realty market over the next decade.

MO Alternates currently manages five real estate funds and four growth capital funds, with a cumulative asset under management of over $2 billion or Rs 16,400 crore. Of this, assets worth over Rs 7,300 crore are under the real estate platform.

The real estate fund has been actively managing its portfolio and has achieved over 74 profitable exits, boasting an average return of 20.4% internal rate of return (IRR) from more than 143 investments made across 8 cities in India.

Mittal's decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey comes amid a notable upswing in the housing property market in recent years, leading to several senior managers in the real estate funds sector venturing out on their own.

Mohit Malhotra, former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, has also started his fund, NeoLiv, with plans to raise $150 million according to ET.