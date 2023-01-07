Shankar Mishra initially went incognito on social media and later deactivated his account 

The accused in the Air India urinating case, Shankar Mishra, changed his social media profile name and later deactivated or deleted it, Moneycontrol’s analysis showed.

A LinkedIn search for the Vice President of Wells Fargo showed Suraj M and not Shankar Mishra.

But during the analysis, it showed that Mishra had a LinkedIn premium account under Suraj M that allowed him to view the profiles of the visitors of his profile.

Mishra initially changed his LinkedIn profile name to Suraj M. But the recommendation section, which had recommendations from Mishra’s colleagues, showed Suraj’s real identity, after which, he either deactivated or deleted his profile.

The "a day in the life" of "Shankar Mishra, Senior Analyst, (ICG Risk GIRM Mumbai COE)" appeared after further investigation into his LinkedIn activities, confirming that both the names Suraj and Shankar belong to the same person.

Meanwhile, on other social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, Mishra either had no presence or he deleted or deactivated his accounts. What is the case? On November 26 2022, Mishra had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, while traveling in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. After the incident, Air India had imposed a 30-day travel ban against Mishra and launched an internal investigation. Mishra, who was the vice-president of Wells Fargo, was sacked by the company on Friday. On Friday evening, he was arrested from Bengaluru and was later taken to Delhi for further investigations. Also Read | Air India 'pee-gate': 4 crew, 1 pilot issued show cause notices, says CEO Campbell Wilson The woman co-passenger, who was the victim of the urinating incident, in a statement said: "I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologizing to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident. In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident at close quarters. I told him his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him.” Statement from Mishra’s lawyers Mishra claimed that he had paid the money agreed upon by both sides, on PayTM on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19, the woman's daughter returned the money. "The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20," the statement added. He also said the statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew showed there is no witness to the incident and "all the statements are merely hearsay evidence". "The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," said Shankar Mishra's statement. The lawyers also said the settlement reached between the two sides had also been affirmed in the statements submitted by the cabin crew.

