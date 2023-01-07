 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shankar Mishra initially went incognito on social media and later deactivated his account 

Jan 07, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India urination case, initially changed the name of his LinkedIn account and later deactivated or deleted his profile 

The accused in the Air India urinating case, Shankar Mishra, changed his social media profile name and later deactivated or deleted it, Moneycontrol’s analysis showed.

A LinkedIn search for the Vice President of Wells Fargo showed Suraj M and not Shankar Mishra.

But during the analysis, it showed that Mishra had a LinkedIn premium account under Suraj M that allowed him to view the profiles of the visitors of his profile.

Mishra initially changed his LinkedIn profile name to Suraj M. But the recommendation section, which had recommendations from Mishra’s colleagues, showed Suraj’s real identity, after which, he either deactivated or deleted his profile.

The "a day in the life" of "Shankar Mishra, Senior Analyst, (ICG Risk GIRM Mumbai COE)" appeared after further investigation into his LinkedIn activities, confirming that both the names Suraj and Shankar belong to the same person.