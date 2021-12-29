MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Shallow fog in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 8.4 degress Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city received 4 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours between 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday.

PTI
December 29, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Image for representation

Image for representation

The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Wednesday morning and recorded minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with the weather office predicting a cloudy day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city received 4 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours between 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog on Wednesday," IMD officials said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent in Delhi, IMD said.

The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The city’s air quality improved to "poor" category on Wednesday as the air quality index (AQI) at 8 am was 288, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Close

On Tuesday, the air quality was in "very poor" category as the 24-hour AQI of Delhi read 305 at 4 pm. The AQI of its neighbouring cities — Faridabad (284), Ghaziabad (286), Gurgaon (264) — were in poor category.

However, the AQI in Greater Noida (307) and Noida (305) was recorded in the very poor category at 8 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Weather
first published: Dec 29, 2021 10:27 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.