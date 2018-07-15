App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Shallow' acts have rendered Congress into 2-state party: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, addressed a 'letter' to Lord Shiva, urging him to bless people so that they can vote out the BJP and end its 15-year "misrule".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting back at Congress leader Kamal Nath for 'writing' to Lord Shiva to seek an end to the "misrule" in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said such "shallow" tactics have caused the opposition party's downfall.

"My friend in the Congress is opposing (us) for no reason. After being unable to find any fault with me, he wrote a letter to Lord Mahakal (Shiva)," Chouhan told reporters on the second day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra here. "Such shallow acts have turned that party into Congress (P), reducing it to two small states of Punjab and Puducherry and wiping it out from rest of India.

"Mahakal is not propitiated by letters. He will be propitiated by worship," Chouhan said.

As both parties are gearing up for Assembly polls, Nath, the state Congress chief, addressed a 'letter' to the deity two days ago, urging it to bless people so that they can vote out the BJP and end its 15-year "misrule".

To the Congress's claim that Madhya Pradesh is reeling under a debt of Rs 1.90 lakh crore, Chouhan said the party is not aware that states qualify for loans only after meeting the Centre's criteria to assess their financial health.

"It is a globally accepted practice to take loans for development. We can not wait till eternity to complete development projects," he added.

Describing the state Congress as a divided house, Chouhan said it needed to take out an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) only because it is ridden with factions.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Congress

