Shalimar Bagh Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Shalimar Bagh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shalimar Bagh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Shalimar Bagh Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.9% and in 2013, 66.62% of Shalimar Bagh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Bandana Kumari of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 10978 votes which was 9.14% of the total votes polled. Bandana Kumari polled a total of 120164 (52.14%) votes.

AAP's Bandana Kumari won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10651 (9.92%) votes. Bandana Kumari polled 107322 which was 44.01% of the total votes polled.