Shakti Sinha, private secretary to AB Vajpayee, passes away

Shakti Sinha, the retired IAS officer Shakti Sinha and private secretary to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on October 4.

Confirming the development, Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, tweeted, "How fragile the life is! Met Shakti Sinha ji only yesterday and had a long and enriching interaction. Now he’s no more. Deeply distressing!"



Sharing an old picture with Sinha, Singh wrote, "He was always full of life. May his soul attain peace. Om Shanti!!"

BJP leader Ram Madhav also expressed shock over Sinha's death.

"Shocked to hear about Shakti Sinha’s demise. He was a member of the Governing Board of India Foundation and was scheduled to address a conference going on at Leh this afternoon. A humble and unassuming yet erudite and intellectual being… a great loss. Deepest condolences. Aum," he tweeted.

The cause of Sinha's death was not immediately known. The retired IAS officer, who had worked closely with AB Vajpayee, last year released a book on the former prime minister titled 'Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India'

Sinha worked with Vajpayee closely for three and a half years in the 1990s, as secretary to the leader of the Opposition (1996-97) and as his private secretary (1998-99).

He was also the director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

He was also serving as the honorary director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies, MS University, Vadodara.