Shahuwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahuwadi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahuwadi is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shahuwadi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 77.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 80.08% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar won this seat by a margin of 388 votes, which was 0.19% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 209595 votes.