Shahuwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahuwadi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahuwadi is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 77.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 80.08% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar won this seat by a margin of 388 votes, which was 0.19% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 209595 votes.Vinay Vilasrao Kore (Savkar) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 8311 votes. JSS polled 194074 votes, 38.08% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am