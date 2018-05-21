Shahkot bypoll: EC deputes 227 micro observers

The Election Commission (EC) has appointed 227 micro observers for the May 28 Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab, an official spokesman said today. He said that all arrangements for the bypoll have been completed.

The spokesman said 283 presiding officers, 1,133 polling officers, 19 counting micro observers, 17 counting supervisors and 17 assistant counting supervisors have also been deputed in the constituency.

Besides this, 32 class-four employees have also been appointed for the election process, he said here.

Nearly 4,000 officers and employees and a total of 307 teams have been deputed in the constituency for smooth conduct of the election, the spokesman said.

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated after the death of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.