Shahjahanpur woman, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, arrested for extortion

The Shahjahanpur law student, who had accused BJP leader Chinmayananad of rape, has been arrested for extortion, CNN News18 has reported.

The news channel reported that the law student, along with three of her friends, has been arrested after the Allahabad High Court rejected her bail plea on September 23.

The postgraduate law student had sought a stay on her arrest after the SIT (Special Investigating Team) booked her and arrested three men for allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand. The SIT reportedly has video proof of the woman discussion the extortion strategy.

Chinmayanand, who was arrested on September 20, was shifted on September 23 from a Shahjahanpur jail to a Lucknow hospital, where he was tested for cardiac problems.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case submitted a report in a sealed cover before a two-judge bench.

Expressing satisfaction with the probe so far, the bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan fixed October 22 for the probe team to submit the next report.

The woman was also present in the courtroom.

"If the victim wants any relief in this regard, she may file a fresh petition before an appropriate bench," the high court had said.

"This bench was nominated to the case only for monitoring the investigation in this matter and has no jurisdiction to pass an order on the stay of her arrest."

The woman, who studied at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram, has alleged she was raped and physically exploited by the former Union minister for over a year. She first mentioned about harassment by him in a video clip uploaded on social media last month.

The Supreme Court had on September 2 taken suo motu cognizance of the case and directed the high court to monitor the investigation. The SIT was also formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on the directions of the apex court.

Meanwhile, 72-year-old Chinmayanand has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow, where cardiologists examined him, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said.

Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Amit Agarwal said angiography was done and no significant blockage was found, adding that angioplasty was not required.

The chest pain Chinmayanand suffered from was linked to his diabetes, Agarwal said. He will be stabilised with medicines in four or five days and his discharge will be planned in due course of time, the doctor said.