Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shaheen Bagh shooting: Shooter changed, ideology pulling trigger the same, says Cong

During an election rally in Delhi, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan – "shoot the traitors" – after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the Congress on February 1 said the shooter has changed, but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same.

A man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' – Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns."

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Delhi #India #Shaheen bagh

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.