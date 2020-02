Shaheen Bagh shooting: Shooter changed, ideology pulling trigger the same, says Cong

In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh firing incident, the Congress on February 1 said the shooter has changed, but the ideology pulling the trigger in 1948 or 2020 has remained the same.

A man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.



Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948(Godse) or 2020 remains the same “Goli Maro” - Hands which should be pulling India’s growth are now firing guns -Instead of “Make in India” focus is on “Spreading Hate in India” #ShaheenBagh Shooting

— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 1, 2020

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' – Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns."

During an election rally in Delhi, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan – "shoot the traitors" – after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.